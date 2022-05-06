I2TEC 2022: Command Professional Edition set for development push

Following continued work with the USMC and UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), Slitherine’s Matrix Games Command Professional Edition continues to garner attention in the defence wargaming and simulation market.

Command Professional Edition provides a scalable simulation engine that can be tailored to meet a range of needs from wargaming and training to simulation and analysis and also counts the RN, German Air Force, Boeing and Lockheed Martin among its users.

The German Air Force uses the software to teach air combat tactics at the German Officer Academy in Fürstenfeldbruck.

Speaking to Shephard at IT2EC in March, Slitherine Software CEO Iain McNeil said that the professional wargaming solution was also being utilised by the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) munitions directorate for its ends.

The software began life as a commercially available video game but has risen to prominence within the software wargaming space through work with the US DoD and others to make up a sizeable segment of Slitherine’s overall business.

With significant growth in its military business, McNeil said the company was looking toward spending the next 12 months adding capabilities such as an advanced mission planner to improve its offering.

McNeil added that another area of effort would be fleshing out the ground forces aspect of the tool as in its current form Command Professional Edition is primarily air and naval.

The software has also risen to prominence in the OSINT space, with Command Professional Edition being used to model the sinking of the Russian Slava-class cruiser Moskva by independent researchers.