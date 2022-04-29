IT2EC 2022: NATO and UK MoD deploy in numbers to Europe

In what is clearly a message to Moscow, the UK MoD is to send 8,000 troops to support NATO exercises in Europe this summer.

The exercises will take place from Finland to North Macedonia and will include 72 Challenger 2 MBTs, a dozen AS90 155mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 120 Warrior IFVs.

Commenting on the deployment, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that ‘the security of Europe has never been more important. These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War’.

The UK MoD has said that troops from B Squadron of the Queen’s Royal Hussars deployed to Finland this week to take part in Exercise Arrow. They will be embedded into a Finnish Armoured Brigade, alongside other partners from the US, Latvia and Estonia.

In the next major deployment, Exercise Hedgehog in May will see the Royal Welsh Battlegroup and the Royal Tank Regiment exercising on the Estonia-Latvia border alongside 18,000 NATO troops, including French and Danish forces who are part of the British-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence initiative.

Other exercises include Defender in Poland that will see Challenger 2 MBTs deployed from NATO’s forward holding base in Sennelager, Germany.

Exercise Swift Response, which is currently underway in North Macedonia, sees elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 1 Aviation Brigade Combat Team deployed alongside French, US, Italian, and Albanian units.

There are 4,500 personnel on the exercise including 2,500 troops from the UK. The exercise involves parachute drops and heliborne air assaults. It sees a company of French paratroopers integrated into the 2 Parachute Regiment Battlegroup and an Italian battlegroup working to a British Army chain of command.

Yet are these deployments sustainable and what pressure do they create for European armies that have suffered little investment over the past few decades?

Many observers are talking about nations making more investments in defence but there is a risk that these words will not be matched by actions.