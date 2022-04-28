IT2EC 2022: Hadean and BAE Systems to combine for single synthetic training environment

BAE Systems signed an MoU with distributed computing technology company Hadean at IT2EC 2022 in London on 26 April.

The partners will work together to explore developing next-generation training for the military forces. Using military training expertise from BAE Systems and Hadean technology, the companies are hoping to build a platform for single synthetic environments, situational awareness and decision support.

Mimi Keshani, VP of operations at Hadean, told Shephard that the company understands that the future of training is going to be different, and their platform will allow BAE to carry out full-scale collective training operations.

The solution is platform-agnostic and can be plugged under any software infrastructure, applications, user cases and industry solutions. The company claims it can deliver the computing power required to connect multiple high-resolution synthetic environments, data and multiple-scenario-driven situational awareness capabilities.

Keshani added that Hadean’s platform allows the scaling up of training solutions such as the BISim VBS or any VR simulations, with the limitations imposed solely by customer infrastructure.

Andy Kendall, director of air training strategy for BAE Systems, said: ‘The aim is to combine Hadean’s computing expertise with our intimate understanding of our customers’ needs built on decades of working with the world's leading militaries to provide bespoke simulation environments and scenarios.’

The initial proof of concept to be delivered by BAE Systems and Hadean will integrate multi-domain synthetic environments to enable complex collective training scenarios in a secure environment, whilst leveraging data analytics and insights to improve the training capability and output.

Talking to Shephard at IT2EC, Hadean chief marketing officer Ralf Paschen said the company can ‘intelligently monitor software performance’ and, based on certain simulation scenarios, the platform can automatically allocate computer power where most needed in a swift and dynamic manner.

‘There are some similarities [in this project] to what Improbable Defence does, but this is an internal project and we’re planning to explore solutions to the whole of our customer base,’ Lucy Walton, BAE head of air training, told Shephard.

She added that fidelity and security are at the forefront of this effort with Hadean, and it will allow personnel to participate in simulated versions of complex training scenarios such as Exercise Red Flag at the vanguard of fighter training.

Walton said that the two companies are hoping to build customer confidence in synthetic environment-based training while also helping BAE System to better understand how to utilise the data it collects.