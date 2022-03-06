WDS 2022: Ukraine conflict casts shadow over Russian presence

Despite an increasingly problematic business environment due to the war in Ukraine, Russian companies still participated in the World Defense Show (WDS) in Riyadh on a fairly large scale.

Moreover, the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) identifies countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Saudi Arabia, as key partners in the global arms market.

According to the FSMTC, air defence, land vehicles and small arms are in the highest demand in Riyadh. This was vividly reflected in the Russian display, which was noticeably focused on air defence.

For instance, Russia for the first time presented the Taifun-PVO(E) anti-aircraft vehicle at a foreign exhibition. Taifun-PVO is a modification of the Kamaz-4386 4x4 protected mobility vehicle. It is designed to transport Russian MANPADS crews armed with 9K333 Verba, Igla-S and the next-generation Metka missile.

The Russian presence at WDS also gave a prominent place to Tor-family and Pantsir-SM1 short-range air defence systems. Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM stationary and mobile models were displayed.

The tendency to promote the Tor-M2 family as a system to protect strategic oil infrastructure can be traced back to the EDEX exhibition held in Egypt in December 2021․ There, Almaz-Antey even held a whole presentation on the subject with a focus on the UAE market.

As for Pantsir, according to an FSMTC official, Russia is open to discussing with Turkey the possibility of supplying these systems to protect the already procured S-400 long-range SAM systems.

In addition, the FSMTC noted interest from Middle Eastern countries in the Orion-E and Orlan-10 UAVs, but there is no deal to sign any contracts.

According to a Rosoboronexport source, there are no expectations for a public announcement of new contracts at WDS, given, among other things, the international situation. Negotiations at this stage are being conducted without much publicity and PR.

It should be noted that apart from the international environment itself, the factor of the new anti-Russian sanctions, which further complicate banking transactions for the Russian military industry, is not insignificant.

The next months will show to what extent this will hinder new deals and the implementation of existing ones — but already the Economic Times reported on 6 March that the Indian armed forces are ‘conducting an in-depth assessment’ of orders for Russian equipment in view of recently imposed sanctions.

Another factor that may weigh against Russian defence companies touting for future business is the widely held assumption that their equipment has performed poorly in combat so far against the well-trained and well-motivated Ukrainian Army and militia.

Russian air defence systems have failed so far to establish aerial dominance in the skies over Ukraine and have even suffered losses. OSINT analysis from Oryx, for example, calculates that by 6 March the Russians had lost three Pantsir-S1 SAM systems (two captured and one destroyed) and five transporter, launcher, and radar units for variants of the Tor system.