Rafael ABS solution to provide unified training

Rafael has conducted the first-ever live demonstration of its ABS live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training solution during IT2EC 2022 in London at the end of April.

ABS is a multi-domain solution that creates a comprehensive scenario at all levels of operation. The system integrates and links together all elements of a given scenario.

Rafael claims that more than 20 different platforms can be integrated, including C2 systems, soldiers in the field or personnel connected to a virtual system, scout UAS imagery or an air control system.

Bar Oriol, director of marketing and business development for multi-domain systems at Rafael, told Shephard that the ABS can inject any scenario into a C2 system and any other working platform that soldiers can use to replicate fighting scenarios and ensure combat readiness at all levels.

‘We have a very extensive open integration platform, using the basic standards like HLA and DIS, but also a lot of our unique gateways that allow us to connect systems that don’t use the regular protocols,’ Oriol said.

The LVT is fully platform-agnostic and can be used with any virtual gaming engine such as VBS. Rafael has its own IG, but it mostly uses other companies’ systems and updates.

Rafael claims LVC users can conduct full joint-level and multi-national exercises which connect different military branches: army, air force, navy, intelligence and SOF.

The company deems itself a complete solution supplier and provides not only the system – the ABS or otherwise. — but also a comprehensive integration plan covering the necessary getaways, software, hardware and infrastructure.

The price of the ABS depends on the customer requirements, most notably their existing infrastructure and the number of systems they want to integrate.

The ABS is supported by a doctrine engine that allows for the automation of real-time doctrines, tactics, techniques and procedures on all military levels. Oriol said Rafael also provides doctrine editor training so that customers can create their own scenarios fully independently.

He said: ‘We give them a tool that allows them to create a database of doctrines for themselves. They can automate their procedures and can save a lot of manpower by doing that.’

The engine integration can create a range of simulated operational behaviours from that of the individual soldier to the brigade level.

When soldiers train live in tandem with other entities of the ABS, they receive a mobile phone-like device called a tracer. The device allows both the individual soldier and the commander to monitor the forces on the battlefield while keeping them all connected to the ABS’ battle management system.

When the live soldier is engaged, an audio alert is given by the tracer.

Rafael is currently looking into options to integrate voice commands into the VR environment, so operators could give doctrine commands as commanders would do in a real-life scenario. ‘You could be participating in the scenario, and when you give them [the platoon] the command, they would execute the tasks according to the predefined doctrine,’ Oriol added.

On IT2EC, the company also showcased its combat-proven Air Defence Optimizer (ADO) solution. ADO is a mission planning and rehearsal system that can assist decision-makers during real-time operations and enable them to train for hypothetical scenarios.