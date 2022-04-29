IT2EC 2022: Babcock seeking to strengthen training brand

Speaking to Shephard on 26 April during IT2EC 2022, Babcock Land sector training director Al Deas said the international defence company was seeking to move away from looking at training from a contract-to-contract perspective.

Deas said he thought Babcock was ‘slowly developing a defence training business’, explaining that the company aspires to evolve the elements of training it already offered.

'We've got at the moment in the land domain and in the marine domain about 13 to 14 different contracts, but by and large, in the past, we've sort of ran those as independent and contracts,' he added.

Deas continued: 'We are bringing together a Babcock brand and way of doing training and perhaps creating some more core capabilities which we can offer back to the customer. Rather than delivering directly just to one individual contract, we will look to see if we can create a better Babcock core capability that we're going to be able to deliver back.'

From Babcock’s perspective, Deas said the company saw training as a ‘continuum’ and not just different stages beginning with the individual and moving on to the collective.

Deas said: ‘It's about the individual at heart. and the individual goes through a whole process... [So] we think that by looking at the individual going through the whole process, we can bring improvements to their education and training.’

As part of its push, the company is looking to improve how it uses the data already collected during the training process, and explore what other information can be used.

Learning from the necessities enforced by COVID-19, Deas said Babcock was asking questions about how training was administered and whether there were better ways to conduct distributed or virtual training that could avoid having to take personnel away from units and ships and back to the schoolhouse.

Deas mused whether training is best delivered without disruption 'in the unit', so the trainee does not have to travel and is available to the unit quicker as well. 'Why wouldn't that training be better?' he asked.

'That's not the place we're in the moment but that is one of the changes we want to do. You'll see that more in the individual training space, perhaps as part of the offering around NGTT [Next Generation Technical Training] when we see what it looks like, but it's something that we're already looking at, in our current contract.'

Asked if the British Army was receptive to this approach, Deas offered the example of training Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME) on almost every land platform at MoD Lyneham, including the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) operated from Larkhill.

Instead of sending people from Larkhill to train at Lyneham, the opposite could be done, with trainers sent to Larkhill to work in the unit.

Deas said that while it seems like a more straightforward way of business, it was important that standard and quality of training are maintained.

‘Rather than breaking an MLRS that we've got in Lyneham then the soldiers coming in and fixing it again, they get a real feel of an environment where they're going to have to do it in the future.’ Deas said.

However, Deas added this approach would not necessarily work for all platforms as not all units have a single piece of equipment in only one location.

Elsewhere during the show, Babcock announced an exclusive teaming agreement with Mabway to pursue Project Numidian – an MoD opportunity to support the design, preparation, and delivery of training exercises.

In a LinkedIn post, Babcock said: ‘Both organisations bring complementary capabilities, incumbent knowledge and detailed understanding of the requirement.

‘Together, our aim is to deliver an efficient and effective solution across the individual and collective training pathway, to meet the challenge and complexity of current and future operating environments.’