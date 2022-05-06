IT2TEC 2022: Winner will take all on British Army CTTP contract in 2025

After slow progress under the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), service officials revealed plans on how to execute the programme over the next 15 years at the end of April.

The CCTP seeks to transform how the British Army conducts collective training, factoring in the increased complexity of potential warfare scenarios. It will include modernisation and replacement of currently out-of-date training with live, virtual and constructive (LVC) systems.

The MoD will award a single-source contract worth more than £600m ($742 million) for the first ten years, plus an additional £200m in investment money to get the programme going, said MoD CTTP senior responsible Mike Cooper at IT2EC 2022 in London on 28 April.

This is down from an initially announced £950m for the first ten years. Additional funding is expected to be allocated to the programme, however, given it is set to run for another five years after that.

There is a balance being struck between wanting to get on with this as quickly as we can, but also having sufficient information and confidence. — MoD CTTP senior responsible Mike Cooper

An official request for information from industry will be released around January next year to kick off phase one. Under phase two, several companies will receive smaller funding amounts to develop and submit their solutions.

Throughout phases three and four, the number of competitors will be cut down with the sole winner revealed in 2025.

Cooper said: ‘There is a balance being struck between wanting to get on with this as quickly as we can, but also having sufficient information and confidence — both in terms of the numbers and to get the relationship [with the partner] right. Because at the end of the day, this is going to be a massive commitment of taxpayers’ money.’

Shephard understands that the MoD has shared this approach with industry and has received several expressions of interest, including from partners currently engaged in collective training work.

It is not clear which training systems and programmes the army will replace or upgrade, but the MoD continues to work with the Field Army as the lead user, the Land Warfare Centre (LWC) and the Collective Training Group (CTG) to ensure CTTP stays on track.

Various Training Capability Pathfinder Projects (TCPPs) and the Army Warfighting Experiment 21 (AWE 21) highlighted industry innovations and provided valuable insight into the existing and operational capabilities that might be delivered to enhance training. CTTP also builds on advances made by the LWC in recent years.





Soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster Regiment Mortar Platoon use simulation mortars. (Picture: UK MoD Crown copyright)

In accordance with the Integrated Review and the Future Soldier plan, the army said it will put data exploitation and digitisation at the forefront of training design. Plans are to create fully immersive environments that replicate the complexities of conflicts.

Such solutions will require a reinforced and bolstered digital infrastructure that the UK is yet to acquire. The MoD appears to be confident that complementary programmes like the Defence Synthetic Environment Programme will ensure it meets its transformation objectives.

CTTP also works with the RAF and the RN to modernise outdated training and simulation systems.

Through programmes and training campaigns like Socrates, Astra and the Defence Operational Training Capability (DOTC) (Air), the RAF has integrated more online and virtual reality modules in its training courses, which includes synthetic training that reduces learning time.

The RN, on the other hand, is approximately two years behind the RAF in implementing an adequate amount of synthetic collective training by 2030. The recently announced DOTC (Maritime) programme is set to address some of the issues the navy faces.

There are still unanswered questions as to how the UK intends to manage these projects, but if successful, they will bring great benefits to all branches of the armed forces.