To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RAF Typhoon synthetic training system reaches milestone

31st May 2022 - 09:09 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

﻿﻿New TFST simulators will replace devices acquired through the ASTA programme that the RAF deemed inadequate for credible recurrent training. Pictured is an RAF Typhoon landing at Thumrait, Oman. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The delivery of the first two TFST devices is expected by the end of the year, but RAF pilots will only start training on them in 2023. The new devices feed into the RAF’s larger objective to share common synthetic entity models across the force.

After an erratic development path, the RAF Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) programme reached a milestone with integration work on the first pair of devices.

Last September, the UK MoD awarded BAE Systems contracts worth £220 million ($305 million) to deliver ten synthetic training systems.

Six of those will go to the RAF Typhoon fleet to the Typhoon Training Facility South (TTF(S)) at RAF Coningsby and four to TTF(N) at RAF Lossiemouth.

Five simulators are now at BAE Systems’ manufacturing assembly facility at Warton with the sixth soon to be delivered, according to the company.  

During a visit to the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us