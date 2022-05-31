RAF Typhoon synthetic training system reaches milestone

After an erratic development path, the RAF Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) programme reached a milestone with integration work on the first pair of devices.

Last September, the UK MoD awarded BAE Systems contracts worth £220 million ($305 million) to deliver ten synthetic training systems.

Six of those will go to the RAF Typhoon fleet to the Typhoon Training Facility South (TTF(S)) at RAF Coningsby and four to TTF(N) at RAF Lossiemouth.

Five simulators are now at BAE Systems’ manufacturing assembly facility at Warton with the sixth soon to be delivered, according to the company.

During a visit to the