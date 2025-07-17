BAE Systems reveals new GCAP demonstrator design with plans to fly by 2027

BAE Systems has revealed the final rendered design of its air combat demonstrator aircraft for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which the company says is ready to be flown by 2027.

According to BAE, two-thirds of the aircraft’s structural weight is now in manufacturing. The aircraft’s main structure, including tail and wings, are being constructed at BAE Systems’ site in Lancashire using advanced digital manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, cobotics and digital twins.

The company is part of the wider UK-consortium, along with Rolls-Royce, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Leonardo UK and MBDA to design and develop ‘Tempest’,