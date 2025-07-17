To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • BAE Systems reveals new GCAP demonstrator design with plans to fly by 2027

BAE Systems reveals new GCAP demonstrator design with plans to fly by 2027

17th July 2025 - 10:10 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The demonstrator will work to de-risk GCAP and inform the UK’s work on the programme. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A key part in the trinational Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), this is the first crewed supersonic aircraft demonstrator to be built and developed in the UK in more than 40 years.

BAE Systems has revealed the final rendered design of its air combat demonstrator aircraft for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which the company says is ready to be flown by 2027.

According to BAE, two-thirds of the aircraft’s structural weight is now in manufacturing. The aircraft’s main structure, including tail and wings, are being constructed at BAE Systems’ site in Lancashire using advanced digital manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, cobotics and digital twins.

The company is part of the wider UK-consortium, along with Rolls-Royce, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Leonardo UK and MBDA to design and develop ‘Tempest’,

