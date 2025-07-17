To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • India readies private sector push as AMCA moves towards 2028 prototype

India readies private sector push as AMCA moves towards 2028 prototype

17th July 2025 - 17:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

RSS

AMCA Mk1 prototype testing is underway, as HAL readies its next-generation fighter fleet. (Photo: Neelam Mathews)

India’s stealth fighter ambitions gain fresh momentum as HAL opens the door to private sector involvement in AMCA Mk1A structural assembly, with strategic support growing for next-gen propulsion and sensor technologies.

The recent India–Pakistan conflict, combined with Pakistan’s anticipated induction of 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighters from late 2024 to 2027, signals a short-term leap in its radar-evading capabilities – posing a fresh challenge to India’s air superiority.

In a strategic response, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting Indian private-sector participation in manufacturing structural assemblies for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Mk1A programme. The proposed production schedule will align with the phased retirement of ageing Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fleets.

The submission of EOIs, expected by mid-August, coincides with ongoing revisions to the

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

