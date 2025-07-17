India readies private sector push as AMCA moves towards 2028 prototype
The recent India–Pakistan conflict, combined with Pakistan’s anticipated induction of 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighters from late 2024 to 2027, signals a short-term leap in its radar-evading capabilities – posing a fresh challenge to India’s air superiority.
In a strategic response, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting Indian private-sector participation in manufacturing structural assemblies for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Mk1A programme. The proposed production schedule will align with the phased retirement of ageing Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fleets.
The submission of EOIs, expected by mid-August, coincides with ongoing revisions to the
