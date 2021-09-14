To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: RAF Typhoon training gap slowly closes

14th September 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The Medallion MR e-Series training device. (Photo: CAE)

The UK's DE&S finally awards a contract to procure long needed Typhoon synthetic training equipment for RAF stations Lossiemouth and Coningsby.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded BAE Systems £220 million ($305 million) worth of contracts to deliver synthetic training systems for the RAF Typhoon fleet under the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) programme.

As reported by Shephard, six of the 10 devices will be deployed to the Typhoon Training Facility South (TTF(S)) at RAF Coningsby and four to TTF(N) at RAF Lossiemouth, with FOC scheduled for 2023.

The simulators are being built by CAE and feature that company’s Medallion MR e-Series devices. It includes a back-projection 360-degree dome display system, laser projectors and CAE Medallion image ...

