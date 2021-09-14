DSEI 2021: RAF Typhoon training gap slowly closes

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded BAE Systems £220 million ($305 million) worth of contracts to deliver synthetic training systems for the RAF Typhoon fleet under the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) programme.

As reported by Shephard, six of the 10 devices will be deployed to the Typhoon Training Facility South (TTF(S)) at RAF Coningsby and four to TTF(N) at RAF Lossiemouth, with FOC scheduled for 2023.

The simulators are being built by CAE and feature that company’s Medallion MR e-Series devices. It includes a back-projection 360-degree dome display system, laser projectors and CAE Medallion image ...