New Indian supersonic trainer jet to supplement PC-7 and Hawk fleets

The HLFT-42 will be powered by either a US GE F404 or Indian Kaveri turbofan, and its configuration bears a strong resemblance to the 1960s-vintage HF-24 Marut fighter-bomber. (Image: HAL)

The Indian Air Force has abandoned plans to acquire a two-seat trainer variant of the Tejas Mk 1 Light Combat Aircraft, opting instead for the HAL HLFT-42 supersonic jet.