New Indian supersonic trainer jet to supplement PC-7 and Hawk fleets
India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has unveiled a full-scale model of the tandem-seat single-engine Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer-42 (HLFT-42) it is developing to instruct future Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots operating fourth- and fifth-generation fighters.
Displayed at Aero India 2023, the 16m long and 4.6m high HLFT-42 is likely to be powered by either General Electric F404 turbofans or the indigenous GTX-35VS Kaveri engine, under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation since the 1990s, HAL sources said.
Conceived in 2017, the proposed Next-gen Supersonic Trainer-fighter would be fitted with locally developed active electronically scanned array radar, EW
