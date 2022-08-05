India faces a crisis in its fighter squadrons
In the absence of replacement fighters for depleted squadrons, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capability gap is growing larger.
The crisis is underscored by the fact that more than 440 of 890 ageing MiG-21 fighters to be substituted by the delayed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) have crashed to date.
A lack of a strategic plan, financial constraints, bureaucracy, a fixation with Make in India, and kneejerk acquisitions have led to this crisis.
IAF has around 30 fighter squadrons, despite a mandate for 42. Following the phase-out of another four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025, the next decade will see the IAF fielding around
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
USAF tanker force nearly 200 aircraft short for conflict with China
Problems with the USAF's tanker fleet are such that it risks being unable to effectively fight a war with China, according to a leading defence expert.
-
USSOCOM selects Sky Warden for Armed Overwatch production
USSOCOM has signed a contract worth up to $3 billion with L3Harris and Air Tractor to supply AT-802U Sky Warden turboprops for the Armed Overwatch programme.
-
PLAAF unveils YY-20 air-to-air tanker aircraft
China's air force confirms it is operating the tanker variant of the Y-20, as the nation expands the reach of its military aircraft.
-
Germany requests major F-35 Lightning II-related FMS package
Following the shock announcement in March that Germany intends to buy the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, Berlin has lodged a major $8.4 billion FMS request.