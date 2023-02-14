Indian Army fast-tracks new UAVs and C-UAS jammers

The Indian Army has released a flurry of tenders for UAVs and counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems in the past couple of months.

On 16 December, an RfI was issued for 570 logistics UAVs in two versions. The standard type is suitable for flying at altitudes up to 12,000ft, while the second is optimised for high-altitude flight beyond that and up to 18,000ft.

These UAVs would fulfil ‘last-mile delivery’ functions for troops deployed along borders. The standard UAV needs to be able to carry payloads of 40-80kg, whilst for high-altitude ones this reduces to 20-40kg. A minimum endurance of 45 minutes is