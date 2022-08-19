HAL of India to open new office in Malaysia
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that it will establish an office in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
An MoU to this effect was signed in front of Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on 18 August.
HAL has its eye on opportunities in Malaysia, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) new lead-in fighter trainer, and upgrades on its inventory of Hawk jets and Su-30MKM fighters.
In a press release, HAL stated the new office ‘will reinforce [the] commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian defence forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia’.
India believes
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
China flies new naval UAV variant for the first time
China is working on new UAVs for naval use, plus a heavy fuel version of the CH-4 has taken to the air for the first time.
-
France and UK eye mutual benefits from potential RAF secondments
Could the RAF transfer crews from soon-to-be-retired platforms to France in a new example of cross-Channel collaboration?
-
Latvia donates howitzers and helicopters to Ukraine
Latvia has announced the donation of four helicopters and six howitzers to Ukraine.
-
Raytheon boosts US allies’ F-15 and F-16 fighter jets
Raytheon has received a contract for the engine module remanufacture of the full family of Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for a range of US allies.