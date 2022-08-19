HAL of India to open new office in Malaysia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that it will establish an office in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An MoU to this effect was signed in front of Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on 18 August.

HAL has its eye on opportunities in Malaysia, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) new lead-in fighter trainer, and upgrades on its inventory of Hawk jets and Su-30MKM fighters.

In a press release, HAL stated the new office ‘will reinforce [the] commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian defence forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia’.

India believes