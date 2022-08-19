To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HAL of India to open new office in Malaysia

19th August 2022 - 04:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

HAL is feeling confident with its Tejas bid for Malaysia’s ongoing tender for a new Fighter Lead-in Training - Light Combat Aircraft. (Gordon Arthur)

HAL is expanding its horizons globally, with an announcement that it will open a new office in Malaysia's capital.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that it will establish an office in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An MoU to this effect was signed in front of Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on 18 August.

HAL has its eye on opportunities in Malaysia, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) new lead-in fighter trainer, and upgrades on its inventory of Hawk jets and Su-30MKM fighters.

In a press release, HAL stated the new office ‘will reinforce [the] commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian defence forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia’.

India believes

