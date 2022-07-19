Farnborough 2022: Boeing and CAE to collaborate on global air training

Boeing and CAE signed an MoU on 19 July during the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) to expand their collaboration and explore further teaming opportunities in defence aerospace training.

The partnership will leverage the experience and technologies of both parties to enhance innovation and competition through potential joint offerings.

The MoU also seeks to advance mission readiness for Boeing’s defence customers worldwide. Boeing and CAE together will offer outcome-based pilot training, aircrew ground school, in-support and instructor training.

CAE is part of the Chinook Deutschland Team and will help deliver training systems for German CH-47s. It has also supported Boeing with P-8 training solutions worldwide and is a member of Team Poseidon in the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft offering.

Boeing and CAE executives said in a press briefing at FIA that the MoU builds on their recent teaming agreement on the German CH-47 programme and continues joint efforts to deliver enhanced training offerings for the aircraft in the UAE. It will also seek to expand P-8 solutions in Germany and Norway.

‘Our purpose is to prepare our military customers for safe and successful mission outcomes through advanced training and mission readiness’, said Daniel Gelston, CAE Defense & Security president.

Boeing remains quiet on the Gladiator programme to network RAF synthetic training equipment as it is 15 months behind in achieving IOC.

In April, the company announced a team of 14 UK-based technology suppliers who are supporting the design, development and building of the Gladiator system.

On a press briefing prior to the trade show, without mentioning specifics, Boeing told Shephard that the company will focus on the digitisation of its training solutions.