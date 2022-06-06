Germany finally picks Chinook for heavy-lift helicopter acquisition

The German MoD has finally selected Boeing's CH-47F Chinook for its €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) heavy-lift helicopter procurement, less than five weeks after newspaper Bild am Sonntag had first reported a decision favouring the tandem rotor aircraft would be approved.

Berlin will procure a total of 60 Chinooks with first deliveries set to begin between 2025 and 2026, but parliament must first ratify the selection.

Announcing the decision on 1 June, the German MoD said in a social media post that the Chinook purchase would help to strengthen the country's ability to co-operate in Europe, adding that the aircraft is modern, proven and