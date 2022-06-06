Germany finally picks Chinook for heavy-lift helicopter acquisition
The German MoD has finally selected Boeing's CH-47F Chinook for its €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) heavy-lift helicopter procurement, less than five weeks after newspaper Bild am Sonntag had first reported a decision favouring the tandem rotor aircraft would be approved.
Berlin will procure a total of 60 Chinooks with first deliveries set to begin between 2025 and 2026, but parliament must first ratify the selection.
Announcing the decision on 1 June, the German MoD said in a social media post that the Chinook purchase would help to strengthen the country's ability to co-operate in Europe, adding that the aircraft is modern, proven and
Egypt looks to bolster heavy-lift helo capability with Chinook
Egypt has lodged a $2.6 billion FMS request with the US for 23 heavy-lift CH-47F helicopters.
Modification work begins on French Navy H160s for maritime SAR
The first of six H160s is now being modified for French Navy SAR missions.
Sikorsky gains further work to support ‘exportable variant’ of CH-53K
A new order from NAVAIR sees further work for Lockheed Martin on the Israeli order for CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.