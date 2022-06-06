To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany finally picks Chinook for heavy-lift helicopter acquisition

6th June 2022 - 16:04 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Germany is set to acquire 60 CH-47F heavy-lift helicopters (Photo: Georgia Army National Guard)

Germany has officially selected Boeing's CH-47F Chinook as its next heavy-lift helicopter.

The German MoD has finally selected Boeing's CH-47F Chinook for its €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) heavy-lift helicopter procurement, less than five weeks after newspaper Bild am Sonntag had first reported a decision favouring the tandem rotor aircraft would be approved. 

Berlin will procure a total of 60 Chinooks with first deliveries set to begin between 2025 and 2026, but parliament must first ratify the selection. 

Announcing the decision on 1 June, the German MoD said in a social media post that the Chinook purchase would help to strengthen the country's ability to co-operate in Europe, adding that the aircraft is modern, proven and

