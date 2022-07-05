CAE to support USAF multi-domain training

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate’s Simulation & Technology Assessment Branch has awarded a three-year prototype contract to CAE USA to support testing, training, evaluation and the development of tactics and systems for the Joint Warfighter, the company announced on 30 June.

The prototype is part of an initiative with the Space Technology Advanced Research – Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) programme.

It will incorporate AI to enhance the White Force Cell supporting the USAF Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC).

As part of the initiative, CAE USA will develop software that will simulate both current and future capabilities and threats, both in the physical and the digital environment across a multi-domain environment.

CAE claims the software will simulate a range of capabilities and threats the DMOC White Force Cell would normally have to replicate themselves or provide verbal or written injects to the training audience.