CAE to support USAF multi-domain training
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate’s Simulation & Technology Assessment Branch has awarded a three-year prototype contract to CAE USA to support testing, training, evaluation and the development of tactics and systems for the Joint Warfighter, the company announced on 30 June.
The prototype is part of an initiative with the Space Technology Advanced Research – Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) programme.
It will incorporate AI to enhance the White Force Cell supporting the USAF Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC).
As part of the initiative, CAE USA will develop software that will simulate both current and future capabilities and threats, both in the physical and the digital environment across a multi-domain environment.
CAE claims the software will simulate a range of capabilities and threats the DMOC White Force Cell would normally have to replicate themselves or provide verbal or written injects to the training audience.
More from Training
-
UK to expand weapons training for Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK on artillery and Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems.
-
New Zealand Army to select BISim
Bohemia Interactive Simulations will deliver the contract through its local subsidiary and will provide New Zealand with a common simulation software.
-
Rheinmetall to announce LVCTS team
A new land vehicle training system for the Canadian Army will transfer a substantial amount of individual and collective live training to simulations. Once the LVCTS is fully operational, it will serve as the flagship interface for CA’s future live, virtual and constructive training environment.
-
Australia to begin Integrator UAS training course
The Australian Army’s first Integrator UAS Pilot course is an important part of the Land 129 Phase 3 effort to ensure operational readiness.
-
UK and Japan to strengthen ties with naval training
As the Royal Navy increases its presence in the Pacific and threats grow across the world, Japan and the UK believe closer cooperation is necessary to promote maritime order.