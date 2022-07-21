Farnborough 2022: Aeralis and Ascent to partner on future flying training systems
Military flight training provider Ascent Flight Training signed an MoU with Aeralis to develop a future flying training system and explore potential collaboration for the delivery of military flying training in the UK and other places.
Both companies’ UK-based staff will analyse how a modern modular aircraft design could perform in a future aircrew training system to achieve lower acquisition and operating costs.
The partners will also assess how modern avionic systems can be integrated with ground-based training equipment and will explore technologies that can fuel future live/virtual training system designs.
Earlier this year, Aeralis received further investment from the RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office for further research and development of its modular jet design and open mission system architecture.
