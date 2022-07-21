To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Farnborough 2022: Aeralis and Ascent to partner on future flying training systems

Farnborough 2022: Aeralis and Ascent to partner on future flying training systems

21st July 2022 - 14:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Aeralis and Ascent will analyse how a modern modular aircraft design could perform in a future aircrew training system. (Photo: Aeralis)

UK companies Aeralis and Ascent Flight Training will explore future flying training systems for the domestic and export markets under a new agreement announced at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Military flight training provider Ascent Flight Training signed an MoU with Aeralis to develop a future flying training system and explore potential collaboration for the delivery of military flying training in the UK and other places.

Both companies’ UK-based staff will analyse how a modern modular aircraft design could perform in a future aircrew training system to achieve lower acquisition and operating costs.

The partners will also assess how modern avionic systems can be integrated with ground-based training equipment and will explore technologies that can fuel future live/virtual training system designs.

Earlier this year, Aeralis received further investment from the RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office for further research and development of its modular jet design and open mission system architecture.

