Aeralis supports digital backbone for future UK military aircraft

11th April 2022 - 10:24 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Aeralis will begin work on the second phase of a contract with the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office. (Photo: Aeralis)

In Phase 2 of a multiyear contract with the RAF, Aeralis will explore the potential of a new open mission system architecture.

UK-based Aeralis announced on 11 April that it has received ‘significant further investment’ from the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) in line with the wider PYRAMID programme from the MoD for open mission system architecture.

In February 2021, Aeralis sealed a three-year contract with the MoD to continue the development of its eponymous modular family of jet trainer and aerobatic aircraft. Under this deal, the RCO will support the requirements and design review process to gain an understanding of how the Aeralis design could support efforts to rationalise the future RAF fleet.

With the first phase successfully completed, Aeralis has now announced ‘Phase 2 of the programme that will provide a route to exploit the potential of PYRAMID’.

Aeralis plans to develop three variants: a basic trainer (AERALIS B), an advanced trainer (AERALIS A) and a bespoke aerobatic team jet aircraft (AERALIS X).

