Ascent to boost training with FIRCTS

Ascent Flight Training, the JV company comprising Lockheed Martin UK and Babcock international that is responsible for running the UK Military Flight Training System (UKMFTS), is using the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford on 15-17 July to launch a competition to continue the ‘recapitalisation’ of rear-crew training.

Known as the Future ISTAR and Rear Crew Training System (FIRCTS), this new requirement follows swiftly behind the latest UK MoD-funded Rear Crew Stage One (RCS1) investment that was announced in March 2022.

RCS1 has been a rolling incremental programme that has been ongoing for a number of years.

According to Ascent, RCS1 is an ‘equipment modernisation programme, which will ensure continued utilisation of the four [King Air 350ER] Avenger aircraft at RNAS Culdrose for the foreseeable future’.

Whereas RCS1 primarily focuses on the aircraft, FIRCTS is designed to add more synthetic training equipment to the training programme.

The Avenger T1 has its own embedded Tactical Mission Trainer simulation system. (Photo: CAE)

‘Considering RCS1 and FIRCTS together, the next four years will see a complete transformation of rear crew training for Royal Navy observers and RAF weapon system operators,’ Ascent Flight Training MD Tim James told Shephard.

‘Aircraft such as the P-8, E-7, Rivet Joint and Protector [MQ-9B] all require rear crew specialists and, when combined with the Royal Navy’s observer requirements for the [AW159] Wildcat and Merlin, we will see a four-fold increase in rear crew output over the coming years,’ James explained.

He added: ‘We’re increasing training but placing greater emphasis on the use of synthetics while keeping the same number of aircraft. This not only makes sense from training efficiency and training transfer perspectives but also from an environmental and sustainability standpoint.’

Although initial rear crew training is undertaken at RAF Cranwell/Barkston Heath with flying training and common core ground school phases, most of the training takes place at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall.

Courses last ten to 16 weeks and utilise a combination of synthetic training and live flying. The latter includes an embedded CAE Tactical Mission Trainer to simulate a tactical radar display, ESM and datalinks.

Name Avenger T1 Supplier Textron Aviation Status In production Length 14.2m Wingspan 17.7m Height 4.4m Top Speed 295kt Range 3,400km Effective Altitude 35,000ft Engines 2

✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

The first Avenger T1 entered service at Culdrose in July 2011 and started training students in 2012.

Once this training at Culdrose is complete, students are then posted to their respective Operational Conversion Units (OCU) where they undertake specialist-type training.

The FIRCTS competition is bound to be a keenly fought contest with the likes of Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, CAE, Elbit and Thales likely to be in the frame.

It is highly unlikely that a single company can fulfil all of the programme’s requirements, so there will certainly be opportunities for Tier 2 suppliers as well.

As James noted, rear crew are ‘the game changers in the battlespace’, hence getting their training right is fundamental to the successful employment of future UK air power.