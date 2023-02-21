NAVDEX 2023: Raytheon Anschütz evolves SYNTACS coastal protection package
Anschütz has evolved its SYNTACS product into a system of systems for critical infrastructure and coastal protection, according to the company.
The SYNTACS C2 system provides operators at sea and on shore with situational awareness from a single workstation.
SYNTACS is designed to be sensor-agnostic and incorporates tactical target management that analyses and correlates data from multiple navigation and surveillance systems. It compiles an operational picture from this data and presents operators with a dashboard for tactical navigation, mission planning and execution and basic combat capability.
SYNTACS workstations use COTS technology and software, offering a scalable range for integrated navigation, tactical command, sensor and effector control, and communications. These can be combined in a single unit, making shipboard installation easier.
Planned developments will allow remote control of patrol boats from shore, will making monitoring coastal areas and infrastructure more effective. SYNTACS has already been successfully tested as a remotely controlled system and is intended to support crewed-uncrewed teaming.
