View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVDEX 2023: Raytheon Anschütz evolves SYNTACS coastal protection package

21st February 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

SYNTACS is deployed on various models of patrol craft. Anschütz is primary mission system integrator of the HSI32 high-speed interceptors built by French shipyard CMN. (Photo: Saudi Arabian MoD)

Anschütz is developing its SYNTACS system for coastal surveillance and defence to support crewed-uncrewed teaming and remote operation of patrol craft.

Anschütz has evolved its SYNTACS product into a system of systems for critical infrastructure and coastal protection, according to the company.

The SYNTACS C2 system provides operators at sea and on shore with situational awareness from a single workstation.

SYNTACS is designed to be sensor-agnostic and incorporates tactical target management that analyses and correlates data from multiple navigation and surveillance systems. It compiles an operational picture from this data and presents operators with a dashboard for tactical navigation, mission planning and execution and basic combat capability.

Related Articles

Indo-Pacific 2022: Raytheon Anschütz climbs aboard Hunter programme

Researchers examine new USV design methods

Contract inked for Romanian Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system

SYNTACS workstations use COTS technology and software, offering a scalable range for integrated navigation, tactical command, sensor and effector control, and communications. These can be combined in a single unit, making shipboard installation easier.

Planned developments will allow remote control of patrol boats from shore, will making monitoring coastal areas and infrastructure more effective. SYNTACS has already been successfully tested as a remotely controlled system and is intended to support crewed-uncrewed teaming.

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us