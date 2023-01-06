Contract inked for Romanian Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system
Romania has formally ordered the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) coastal defence system under a US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with Raytheon.
On 5 January, Raytheon was awarded a $208 million contract by US Naval Sea Systems Command on behalf of Romania for the coastal defence battery.
Work towards the contract will be conducted in Norway by Kongsberg, developer of the NSM, and in the US by Raytheon.
Shephard previously reported that the Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2024, replacing a Romanian Navy battery equipped with Soviet 4K51 Rubezh (SSC-3 Styx) mobile anti-ship missiles.
While the contract notice did not specify how many systems would be included in the deal, a previously published State Department approval detailed a Romanian request for two coastal defence systems comprising four mobile launchers, two fire distribution centres and other equipment.
Romania signed an agreement with the USN to purchase the system in May 2021, making it the first to procure it under a US government FMS programme.
The NSM, a long-range precision missile, has been designed to strike heavily defended land and sea targets. The missile has a terrain-following capability and uses advanced seeker and target identification technology for precise targeting.
The NSM has a 125kg HE blast-fragmentation warhead and a range of 185-555km, depending on the profile.
Options to the contract could increase its value to over $217 million.
More from Land Warfare
-
How new BvS10 vehicles will improve readiness for Royal Marines
The 60 Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.
-
Oshkosh confirms $102 million order for JLTVs for five international customers
An order placed via US Army Contracting Command will see additional examples of the Oshkosh JLTV protected vehicle enter service with US allies in Europe and South America.
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Norwegian air defence sensors
Norway will replace its current Rheinmetall MSP500 electro-optic sensor units, fielded as part of the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system, with the new MSP600digital.
-
Slovak industry lands offset work under CV90 armoured vehicle deal
Slovak companies will manufacture turrets for the infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) on order, integrate all components and produce smoke grenade launchers and simulators.
-
The five most significant land stories of 2022
The war in Ukraine has been showing how land capabilities will remain crucial on the current and future battlefield. The conflict boomed the defence market in 2022 resulting in advancements in development and acquisition programmes. At the same time, it brought serious concerns.