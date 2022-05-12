Indo-Pacific 2022: Raytheon Anschütz climbs aboard Hunter programme

Indo-Pacific 2022: Australian Army demands capable landing craft
Australia has very stringent requirements for new medium landing craft, and four domestic contenders have emerged.
Raytheon Anschütz announced on 11 May during the Indo-Pacific 2022 exhibition in Sydney that it has been chosen by the maritime division of BAE Systems Australia to design and integrate the navigation and bridge systems for the Hunter-class frigate programme.
As a result, nine new anti-submarine warfare vessels for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will feature scalable and modular Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (WINBS) from the Raytheon subsidiary.
The contract covers initial design engineering and requirements verification for WINBS ‘with the potential for scope to ramp up over time’, Raytheon Anschütz noted in a statement.
Andrè Moritz, Australia country manager at Raytheon Anschütz, said: ‘The contract signing with Raytheon Anschütz as the navigation system integrator in this early phase of the Hunter programme marks the starting point to execute and maximise localisation opportunities with the Australian industry.’
Raytheon Anschütz is already providing WINBS for the UK RN's Inspiration-class Type 31 and City-class Type 26 frigates. The Hunter-class design is based on the Type 26.
The company also participated in the radar replacement programme for the RAN’s eight Anzac-class frigates.
