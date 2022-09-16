To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Researchers examine new USV design methods

16th September 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The ONR has contracted a research team at the University of Maine to explore advanced manufacturing concepts for USVs (pictured is the DARPA NOMARS concept). (Photo: DARPA)

A team at the University of Maine will define a path forward to support advanced manufacturing of USVs, under a contract from the US Office of Naval Research.

The University of Maine will explore ways of improving the manufacture of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) with composite materials under a new $9.51 million contract from the US Office of Naval Research.

Researchers will build design and analysis tools to examine structural aspects of USVs, including existing manufacturing equipment, the DoD announced on 15 September.

The researchers will also define a ‘path forward to support advanced manufacturing of USVs’, it added.

The team will apply design tools to fabricate and test vessel structures; design, fabricate and test a scaled USV; design, fabricate and evaluate a large-scale USV using advanced manufacturing processes; and develop structures with hydrodynamic surfaces for tow tank model testing.

Work is expected to be completed by 14 September 2025.

