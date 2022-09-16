Researchers examine new USV design methods
The University of Maine will explore ways of improving the manufacture of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) with composite materials under a new $9.51 million contract from the US Office of Naval Research.
Researchers will build design and analysis tools to examine structural aspects of USVs, including existing manufacturing equipment, the DoD announced on 15 September.
The researchers will also define a ‘path forward to support advanced manufacturing of USVs’, it added.
The team will apply design tools to fabricate and test vessel structures; design, fabricate and test a scaled USV; design, fabricate and evaluate a large-scale USV using advanced manufacturing processes; and develop structures with hydrodynamic surfaces for tow tank model testing.
Work is expected to be completed by 14 September 2025.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Insitu to provide more Blackjacks and ScanEagles to US and allies
Insitu receives order for 13 Blackjack and 25 ScanEagle UAVs.
-
MSPO 2022: First batch of crowdfunded Warmate loitering munitions arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine ordered 40 Warmates, half of which have already reached frontline units with the remainder to arrive by the end of September.
-
Expert claims ‘decentralised’ approach holds back USAF next-generation UAV ambitions
Despite a number of Skyborg test successes, a defence expert has questioned how the development of next generation drones will advance without activities being concentrated and clear requirements set out.
-
Norway launches market study for VTOL UAV
The Norwegian defence procurement agency NDMA aims to award a contract for VTOL UAVs in 2026.
-
Baykar ramps up TB2 production capacity, pins faith in Ukraine
The manufacturer of the combat-proven Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV is making new investments to increase production capacity, as it also looks to broaden its collaboration with Ukraine.
-
Ukraine receives THeMIS for casualty evacuation missions
A single THeMIS UGV has been supplied to Ukraine to assist in casevac and logistics operations.