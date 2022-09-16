Researchers examine new USV design methods

The University of Maine will explore ways of improving the manufacture of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) with composite materials under a new $9.51 million contract from the US Office of Naval Research.

Researchers will build design and analysis tools to examine structural aspects of USVs, including existing manufacturing equipment, the DoD announced on 15 September.

The researchers will also define a ‘path forward to support advanced manufacturing of USVs’, it added.

The team will apply design tools to fabricate and test vessel structures; design, fabricate and test a scaled USV; design, fabricate and evaluate a large-scale USV using advanced manufacturing processes; and develop structures with hydrodynamic surfaces for tow tank model testing.

Work is expected to be completed by 14 September 2025.