Eurosatory 2022: iXblue to provide navigation capabilities for Type 212CD submarines

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has selected iXBlue to provide inertial navigation systems (INS) aboard the future Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarines for the German and Norwegian navies.

The Type 212CD boats, being built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), will be fitted with iXblue's Marins M8 INS.

Speaking to Shephard on 14 June during Eurosatory 2022, iXblue regional sales manager Enzo Aldrovandi said the company hoped the collaboration could open doors to future programmes.

Marins-series INS equipment is widely deployed on submarines, including UK RN boats, and they will also equip the Swedish Navy's future Blekinge-class A26 submarines.

In a press release, iXblue claimed that the Type 212CD contract confirms its position as a leader in naval navigation systems for surface and subsurface platforms and strengthened existing collaboration with the German and Norwegian navies.

Systems from iXblue were selected for Bremen-class and Brandenburg-class frigates, and Jan Mayen-class OPVs.

Aldrovandi said that using a COTS solution offered many benefits and meant the systems were readily available.

The Marins family is designed to meet high-performance INS demands. The system for the Type 212CD offers stealth autonomous navigation for submarines, providing 'very accurate' heading, roll, pitch, speed and position data.

iXblue added that the products' uniquely' address the needs for surface vessels operating in a GNSS denied environment.

The company's systems can also be found on French Navy FDI frigates, Spanish Navy F-110 multi-mission frigates, Finnish Navy SQ2020 corvettes and Kormoran II-class OPVs for the Polish Navy.

