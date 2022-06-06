Swedish Navy wish list includes extra A26

The Chief of the Swedish Navy's wish list for the service includes an extra A26 submarine, an additional logistical battalion, and an extra Marine battalion.

RAdm Ewa Skoog Haslum made the comments while speaking to defence reporters on 1 June at the headquarters of Saab in Stockholm during a press tour arranged by the company.

Asked about her wish list, Haslum said: 'At least one more submarine. At least one more logistical battalion. At least one more marine battalion. We need more weapons and ammunition... And of course, maybe I should say that first, more people.'

A naval presence is