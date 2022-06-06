To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Swedish Navy wish list includes extra A26

6th June 2022 - 11:12 GMT | by Harry Lye in Stockholm

Rendering of the future A26 submarine. (Photo: Saab)

Comments from the Chief of the Swedish Navy on the future of the service came as it marked its 500th year with celebrations across the country.

The Chief of the Swedish Navy's wish list for the service includes an extra A26 submarine, an additional logistical battalion, and an extra Marine battalion.

RAdm Ewa Skoog Haslum made the comments while speaking to defence reporters on 1 June at the headquarters of Saab in Stockholm during a press tour arranged by the company.

Asked about her wish list, Haslum said: 'At least one more submarine. At least one more logistical battalion. At least one more marine battalion. We need more weapons and ammunition... And of course, maybe I should say that first, more people.'

A naval presence is

