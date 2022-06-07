To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UDT 2022: First Type 212CD submarine to hit the water in 2027

7th June 2022 - 22:13 GMT | by Harry Lye in Rotterdam

Rendering of the German-Norwegian Type 212CD submarine. (Photo: TKMS)

The German-Norwegian programme for common submarines is just one part of a strong submarine business for TKMS, which is also developing new boats for the Israeli Navy and is offering a solution for the Netherlands' submarine needs.

The first Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) built Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine is expected to hit the water in 2027, Shephard learned during the UDT event in Rotterdam.

The company is building six identical submarines under the €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion) programme, two for the German Navy and four for the Norwegian Navy.

Speaking to Shephard, TKMS head of submarine sales Philipp Schoen said the first boat would hit the water in 2027.

Work on the first boat is planned to begin in 2023, with a view to delivering the vessel to the Norwegian Navy in 2029.

