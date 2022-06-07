UDT 2022: First Type 212CD submarine to hit the water in 2027
The first Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) built Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine is expected to hit the water in 2027, Shephard learned during the UDT event in Rotterdam.
The company is building six identical submarines under the €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion) programme, two for the German Navy and four for the Norwegian Navy.
Speaking to Shephard, TKMS head of submarine sales Philipp Schoen said the first boat would hit the water in 2027.
Work on the first boat is planned to begin in 2023, with a view to delivering the vessel to the Norwegian Navy in 2029.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
UDT 2022: DSIT presents KnightShield task force underwater security system
DSIT has unveiled a new addition to its Shield family of underwater security systems.
-
USN and FMS customers to receive VLS launch components
DRS Laurel Technologies is supplying Mk 235 Mod 17 and Mod 18 launch control units for the MK 41 Vertical Launch System.