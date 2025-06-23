US to review AUKUS submarine partnership

The US Government has announced a review of the AUKUS trilateral partnership and Australian commentators fear this could be the precursor to US cancellation of the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) plan to acquire Virginia-class submarines from the US.

The review, to take just 30 days, will be carried out by Elbridge Colby, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, who is a critic of the plan to sell three, and possibly as many as five, Virginia-class boats to Australia under AUKUS Pillar 1.

He remains a supporter of AUKUS Pillar 2 which aims to bring the three countries’ defence industry and research