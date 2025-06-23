US to review AUKUS submarine partnership
The US Government has announced a review of the AUKUS trilateral partnership and Australian commentators fear this could be the precursor to US cancellation of the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) plan to acquire Virginia-class submarines from the US.
The review, to take just 30 days, will be carried out by Elbridge Colby, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, who is a critic of the plan to sell three, and possibly as many as five, Virginia-class boats to Australia under AUKUS Pillar 1.
He remains a supporter of AUKUS Pillar 2 which aims to bring the three countries’ defence industry and research
More from Naval Warfare
-
France and Sweden sign defence roadmap as Naval Group positions FDI frigate for Swedish surface ship programme
A pact signed at the Paris Air Show has seen Sweden turn to the French FDI frigate to lead its next-gen surface combatant fleet amid shifting security dynamics in the Baltic Sea.
-
US Navy moves quickly with uncrewed vessels and industry follows
The US Navy (USN) is evolving into a hybrid fleet with uncrewed systems supporting crewed vessels and companies working to provide new solutions. In the case of Ocean Aero, its Triton uncrewed surface vessel can also be used underwater.
-
South Korea pushes forward on unmanned surface vessel development for future fleet
South Korean industry continues to evolve unmanned surface vessels as the ROK Navy targets future force needs and addresses manpower challenges.
-
Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk enters sea testing phase
Trials in North Vancouver with the Coast Guard’s largest science-dedicated vessel will involve full-scale exercises to evaluate systems’ integrations and performance.
-
Royal Canadian Navy advances with the construction of its first River-Class destroyer
Scheduled for delivery by 2033, HMCS Fraser will be a major surface component of the Canadian maritime combat power.