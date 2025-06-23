To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US to review AUKUS submarine partnership

23rd June 2025 - 04:38 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

RSS

An artist’s impression of the AUKUS SSN submarine. (Image: BAE Systems)

The Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) trilateral agreement consists of two pillars. The first pillar involves Australia’s procurement of nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) and the second pillar involves bring defence industry and research bases closer together through high-technology development programmes. It is the former which is under re-evaluation.

The US Government has announced a review of the AUKUS trilateral partnership and Australian commentators fear this could be the precursor to US cancellation of the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) plan to acquire Virginia-class submarines from the US.

The review, to take just 30 days, will be carried out by Elbridge Colby, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, who is a critic of the plan to sell three, and possibly as many as five, Virginia-class boats to Australia under AUKUS Pillar 1.

He remains a supporter of AUKUS Pillar 2 which aims to bring the three countries’ defence industry and research

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gregor Ferguson

Author

Gregor Ferguson

Gregor Ferguson spent 14 years as Editor and then Editor-at-Large of Australian Defence Magazine (ADM), …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us