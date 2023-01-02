The five most significant land stories of 2022

5. Why Russia has lost over three times as many ground vehicles as Ukraine

Nearly 80% of the ground systems and platforms destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured in the war in Ukraine belonged to Russia.

Parts of a Russian armoured vehicle that was destroyed by Ukraine. (Photo: Ukranian MoD)

Several interconnected factors contributed to the higher amount of Moscow’s losses. It includes misconception and mismanagement on the Russian side as several MBTs were spotted operating without the appropriate support of other armoured vehicles.

Logistics issues have also impacted the deployment of ground vehicles, and Moscow has not been able to