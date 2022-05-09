Stinger and Javelin stocks face unclear future in US

The donation to Ukraine of thousands of Stinger man-portable missiles (MANPADS) and Javelin ATGMs from DoD stockpiles has raised questions about the capacity of the defence industry to replenish these systems in the short term, and this situation has also led to concerns about the effect on US military readiness.

Although it will take (at best) more than 12 months to replenish the US inventory of Stingers and Javelins, the very future of those stocks remains unclear.

While DoD officials claim that generosity to Ukraine is not weakening the US armed forces, some lawmakers and defence experts have warned about the consequences of depleting the