Stinger and Javelin stocks face unclear future in US

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles delivers 3000 UTVs to Germany
Rheinmetall subsidiary has announced the official handover of a new palletised load-handling system and delivery of 3000 UTVs to Germany.
The donation to Ukraine of thousands of Stinger man-portable missiles (MANPADS) and Javelin ATGMs from DoD stockpiles has raised questions about the capacity of the defence industry to replenish these systems in the short term, and this situation has also led to concerns about the effect on US military readiness.
Although it will take (at best) more than 12 months to replenish the US inventory of Stingers and Javelins, the very future of those stocks remains unclear.
While DoD officials claim that generosity to Ukraine is not weakening the US armed forces, some lawmakers and defence experts have warned about the consequences of depleting the
Saab has demonstrated the capabilities of its programmable Carl-Gustaf munition paired with a new fire control device.
How Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs) will be deployed is still a matter of discussion, with a trend towards lighter, nimbler, and more multi-purpose vehicles able to undertake a multitude of roles independently.
Seventy vehicles will be delivered to the French Armed Forces by the end of this year. Selected in 2018 under the Scorpion programme, Serval will equip the French national emergency echelon and light infantry units.
For various reasons, Indian soldiers still have a long wait on their hands to get new assault rifles.
The Swedish Army has committed to additional Mjölner 120mm mortars and Archer self-propelled howitzers, and is considering acquisition of MLRS or HIMARS rocket systems.