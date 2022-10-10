AUSA 2022 - GDLS unveils the next generation of Abrams and Stryker

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) on 10 October unveiled the next generation of Abrams MBTs and Stryker APCs/IFVs at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

Named AbramsX and StrykerX, the technology demonstrators feature a hybrid power pack and GDLS Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture, which uses AI and high-end computing capabilities to make vehicles more effective on the new networked battlefield.

GDLS claims the result is enhanced situational awareness, mobility and crew safety, plus silent watch and manoeuvre capabilities with lower fuel consumption than previous Abrams and Stryker versions.

This approach aligns with the US Army’s climate and electrification strategies which intends