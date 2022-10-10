To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022 - GDLS unveils the next generation of Abrams and Stryker

10th October 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

AbramsX features reduced weight and improved mobility and transportability. (Photo: GDLS)

AbramsX and StrykerX feature a hybrid power pack, GDLS Katalyst architecture and AI sensors. These capabilities can be used to retrofit the existing fleet of Abrams and Strykers.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) on 10 October unveiled the next generation of Abrams MBTs and Stryker APCs/IFVs at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

Named AbramsX and StrykerX, the technology demonstrators feature a hybrid power pack and GDLS Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture, which uses AI and high-end computing capabilities to make vehicles more effective on the new networked battlefield.

GDLS claims the result is enhanced situational awareness, mobility and crew safety, plus silent watch and manoeuvre capabilities with lower fuel consumption than previous Abrams and Stryker versions.

This approach aligns with the US Army’s climate and electrification strategies which intends

