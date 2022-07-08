Low artillery ammunition stockpiles threaten British Army readiness
The war in Ukraine, and the rate at which both combatants are expending artillery ammunition, has raised the question of whether the British Army has enough stockpiles to succeed in a high-intensity conflict.
Western news outlets have claimed that Ukrainian troops are firing between 5,000 and 6,000 rounds a day; a high total but one dwarfed by Russian forces with an estimated 50,000 rounds.
Jack Watling, Senior Research Fellow in Land Warfare at the RUSI think-tank, claimed during the RUSI Land Warfare Conference on 28-29 June that the British Army would run out of artillery ammunition in two days at the Russian consumption rate, and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Croatia seeks partner for Patria BOV maintenance
Croatian MoD awaits interest from industry in tender to support its 126-vehicle fleet of Patria BOV APCs.
-
Rheinmetall sells Skyguard 3 systems to international customer
An unnamed customer will receive Oerlikon Skyguard 3 air defence systems by 2024.