Four obstacles British Army will face to improve its ground fleet
The British Army has been seeking ways to improve the commonality of its ground vehicles and, as per the MoD Land Industrial Strategy (LIS), it plans to reduce the number of core military platforms from 35 unique land platform types, 400 variants and 26 different engine types to 15 vehicle families by 2035.
As the numbers above show, the broadly heterogeneous British Army vehicle fleet poses several operational issues to the service and requires an extensive logistical effort.
A spokesperson for the UK MoD told Shephard that the core vehicles of the future will feature ‘much greater modularity, commonality’ and open architectures ‘to support
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Eurosatory 2022: Dual EIMOS now in use with Spanish marines
The Dual EIMOS self-propelled mortar was created for mobile 'shoot and scoot' operations on a Urovesa VAMTAC 4x4 light vehicle, EXPAL says at Eurosatory 2022.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Teledyne FLIR launches new Kobra 725 modular robot
Teledyne FLIR's new Kobra 725 robot, seen at Eurosatory 2022, offers utility in areas from EOD to nuclear power plant maintenance.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Milrem showcases UGV progress
At Eurosatory 2022, Estonian company Milrem announced a combat UGV milestone and unveiled a new C2 system for controlling uncrewed aerial and ground assets.