Four obstacles British Army will face to improve its ground fleet

The British Army has been seeking ways to improve the commonality of its ground vehicles and, as per the MoD Land Industrial Strategy (LIS), it plans to reduce the number of core military platforms from 35 unique land platform types, 400 variants and 26 different engine types to 15 vehicle families by 2035.

As the numbers above show, the broadly heterogeneous British Army vehicle fleet poses several operational issues to the service and requires an extensive logistical effort.

A spokesperson for the UK MoD told Shephard that the core vehicles of the future will feature ‘much greater modularity, commonality’ and open architectures ‘to support