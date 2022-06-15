To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Four obstacles British Army will face to improve its ground fleet

15th June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Boxer is one of the main ground systems the British Army will operate (Photo: British Army)

What are the barriers standing in the way of the British Army achieving its ground vehicle development plans?

The British Army has been seeking ways to improve the commonality of its ground vehicles and, as per the MoD Land Industrial Strategy (LIS), it plans to reduce the number of core military platforms from 35 unique land platform types, 400 variants and 26 different engine types to 15 vehicle families by 2035. 

As the numbers above show, the broadly heterogeneous British Army vehicle fleet poses several operational issues to the service and requires an extensive logistical effort.

A spokesperson for the UK MoD told Shephard that the core vehicles of the future will feature ‘much greater modularity, commonality’ and open architectures ‘to support

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us