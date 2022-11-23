Why Russia has lost over three times as many ground vehicles as Ukraine

From the start of the Ukraine conflict in February up until 22 November, nearly 10,000 ground systems and platforms were destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured according to open-source intelligence defence analysis website Oryx.

A total of 7,629 units belonged to Russian forces, which represents 78.57% of losses in the conflict. In other words, for every single Ukrainian system neutralised, Putin’s troops have losses of 3.66 platforms (see table below).

To date, Russian losses comprise 1,988 trucks and utility vehicles; 1,754 IFVs, 1,503 tanks, 718 armoured fighting vehicles, 270 APCs; 245 engineering vehicles and equipment; and 167 infantry mobility vehicles among others.

The Ukrainian side,