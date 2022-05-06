To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine war exposes vulnerabilities in US defence supply chain

6th May 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The supply of thousands of military systems to Ukraine has shed light on the dwindling number of ammunition suppliers in the US. (Photo: US DoD)

The US supply of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv has highlighted labour and material shortages, a too-limited supplier base and the need for shorter delivery timelines.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the decision to provide thousands of items of military equipment and ammunition to the troops of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy have exposed vulnerabilities in the US defence supply chain.

Issues relating to the workforce, shortages of key materials and components, a reduction in the vendor base, the speed national industry can manufacture certain systems, and reliance on partially foreign-owned enterprises (especially those with Chinese capital) have been flagged as causes of concern.

‘We are in a place now that we all agree the vulnerabilities are too significant,’ Elisabeth Reynolds, Special Assistant to the President for Manufacturing and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us