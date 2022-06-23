Fix it or scrap it: frustrated PAC urges stark choice on Ajax
The UK MoD has been urged by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ‘fix or fail’ the troubled Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle programme.
After the latest report was published on 3 June, PAC chair Dame Meg Hiller MP said that the committee ‘now seriously doubts it [the Ajax programme] can be recovered within existing costs and commercial arrangements…The MoD must fix or fail this programme, before more risk to our national security and more billions of taxpayers’ money is wasted’.
The PAC report levelled much of the blame at the MoD for the failings of the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Eurosatory 2022: Hensoldt and Theon unite for better night vision
Hensoldt Optronics and Theon Sensors have announced a night vision joint venture based in Germany, building on long-standing cooperation with the German Armed Forces.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Morana SPH hits harder
The recently unveiled Morana 155mm SPH fires Extended Range Full Bore - Base Bleed ammunition out to 41.5km.