Fix it or scrap it: frustrated PAC urges stark choice on Ajax

23rd June 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

Will Ajax problems be solved or will the UK MoD be forced to scrap it? (Photo: Stuart Hill/Wikimedia Commons)

It remains unclear whether the proposed remedies for the Ajax programme will succeed.

The UK MoD has been urged by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ‘fix or fail’ the troubled Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle programme.

After the latest report was published on 3 June, PAC chair Dame Meg Hiller MP said that the committee ‘now seriously doubts it [the Ajax programme] can be recovered within existing costs and commercial arrangements…The MoD must fix or fail this programme, before more risk to our national security and more billions of taxpayers’ money is wasted’.

The PAC report levelled much of the blame at the MoD for the failings of the

