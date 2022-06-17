To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Eurosatory 2022: Senop to supply laser sights and image intensifiers to Finland

Eurosatory 2022: Senop to supply laser sights and image intensifiers to Finland

17th June 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Luke soldier laser sight. (Photo: Senop)

A new order for Senop from the Finnish Defence Forces consists of laser sights and monocular image intensifiers.

The Finnish company Senop announced on 15 June that it has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces Logistic Command for deliveries of optronics in continuation of the procurement contracts made in 2020 and 2021

The order comprises Luke soldier laser and tactical laser sights, plus EVA 40 NVG monocular image intensifiers.

Senop stated that the order is worth more than €24 million excluding VAT, and deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration

Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio

Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age

The laser sights and EVA 40 devices can operate with AA or CR123 batteries. 

The Luke soldier laser sight is a light, simple and robust optronic to withstand high recoils and extremely challenging use in military conditions.

Featuring a visible laser, an IR laser and an IR illuminator, the Luke Tactical Laser Sight is a multi-functional laser sight.

As for the Eva 40 NVG, it is a light high-performance device and utilises cutting-edge aspheric, high-precision glass optics combined with composite materials to provide a high level of usability and performance.

Senop laser sights and image intensifiers are developed in cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces.

Recommended for you

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us