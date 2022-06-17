Eurosatory 2022: Senop to supply laser sights and image intensifiers to Finland

The Finnish company Senop announced on 15 June that it has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces Logistic Command for deliveries of optronics in continuation of the procurement contracts made in 2020 and 2021.

The order comprises Luke soldier laser and tactical laser sights, plus EVA 40 NVG monocular image intensifiers.

Senop stated that the order is worth more than €24 million excluding VAT, and deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

The laser sights and EVA 40 devices can operate with AA or CR123 batteries.

The Luke soldier laser sight is a light, simple and robust optronic to withstand high recoils and extremely challenging use in military conditions.

Featuring a visible laser, an IR laser and an IR illuminator, the Luke Tactical Laser Sight is a multi-functional laser sight.

As for the Eva 40 NVG, it is a light high-performance device and utilises cutting-edge aspheric, high-precision glass optics combined with composite materials to provide a high level of usability and performance.

Senop laser sights and image intensifiers are developed in cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces.