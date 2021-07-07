Finland orders support equipment for weapon sights

Senop’s advanced night vision solutions enable situational awareness as well as increased firepower and mobility. (Photo: Patria Group)

Finnish Defence Forces have placed an order for laser sights and image intensifiers with Senop Oy.

Senop Oy, part of the Patria Group, has received an order for laser sights and addition NVG M40 image intensifiers from the Finnish Defence Forces.

The contract is valued at €13.6million, excluding VAT, and has a final delivery date of October 2022.

The order consists of Soldier’s Lasers, Tactical Lasers and an additional purchase of NVG M40 Monocular image intensifiers.

The Soldier’s Laser Sight M20 is a light, simple and robust laser sight, able to withstand high recoils and extremely demanding use in military conditions.

The Tactical Laser M20 is a multi-functional laser sight with a visible laser, an IR laser and an IR illuminator.

The NVG M40 Monocular utilises cutting-edge aspheric high-precision glass optics combined with composite materials to provide a high level of usability and performance.

Senop’s laser sights and image intensifiers are developed in co-operation with the Finnish Defence forces. Intensive field tests have been conducted since 2019.

Energy management is a key requirement, especially in arctic conditions. All of the devices mentioned can operate bot AA and CCR123 batteries, while the M40 Monocular can also be equipped with an external power supply.