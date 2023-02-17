IDEX 2023: Vegvisir adds mixed reality to vehicle situation awareness

Estonian-Croatian start-up Vegvisir has completed initial field tests of its Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System, which provides armoured vehicle crews with see-through-the-wall capability.

The system will be displaced integrated onto a Milrem Type-X UGV at IDEX 2023.

The system combines vehicle-mounted cameras with an immersive low-latency headset provide an unobstructed field of view, with optional supplementary data overlays.

According to Vegvisir CEO Ingvar Pärnamäe, tests with the Estonian Defence Forces' 1st Infantry Brigade Scout Battalion gathered positive feedback, with users stating that it provides a better view compared to periscopes.

'Over the course of three days of testing, our solution was put into practice on the Patria Sisu XA-188 6x6 armoured personnel carrier and the CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle,' Pärnamäe said. 'Test driving was conducted at speeds of 40-60km/h on different landscapes – an old airfield, gravel roads and off-road.

Further tests will be carried out in coming months to evaluate performance on different armoured vehicles and obtain more user feedback. 'We aim to make Vegvisir compatible with most vehicle types and technologies used on our target markets,' Pärnamäe added.

