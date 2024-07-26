To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems

26th July 2024 - 08:58 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

The IDF’s automatic 155mm artillery system known as Roem. (Photo: IDF)

Automation efforts on the Roem and Sigma howitzers will maintain a ‘man in a loop’ configuration as the Israeli company focuses on the export market.

Israeli military technology company Elbit Systems has been enhancing its automatic 155mm artillery system, focusing on the reemerging importance of artillery for Israeli forces in their ongoing conflicts.

One option under evaluation is an autonomous-operation mode that maintains a ‘man in the loop’. The effort has been supported by the fact that the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) version dubbed “Roem” has recently been deployed. An identical platform named “Sigma” will become the company’s export version of the system.

The advanced artillery system is a fully automatic, self-propelled howitzer, with automatic Load-Lay-Fire capabilities operated by a crew of two or three

