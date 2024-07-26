Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems

Israeli military technology company Elbit Systems has been enhancing its automatic 155mm artillery system, focusing on the reemerging importance of artillery for Israeli forces in their ongoing conflicts.

One option under evaluation is an autonomous-operation mode that maintains a ‘man in the loop’. The effort has been supported by the fact that the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) version dubbed “Roem” has recently been deployed. An identical platform named “Sigma” will become the company’s export version of the system.

The advanced artillery system is a fully automatic, self-propelled howitzer, with automatic Load-Lay-Fire capabilities operated by a crew of two or three