View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2023: Edge acquires majority stake in UGV firm Milrem

16th February 2023 - 14:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Milrem's Type-X robotic combat vehicle can host a variety of payloads. (Photo: Milrem)

The Estonian UGV manufacturer is best known for its TheMIS UGV.

UAE Defence conglomerate Edge has taken a majority stake in Estonian UGV maker Milrem Robotics.

The deal represents a significant foreign investment in Estonia’s defence industry and will see Milrem join Edge as an entity within its Platforms & Systems cluster.

Milrem is known for its TheMIS UGV, Type-X robotic combat vehicle (RCV) and the MIFIK land vehicle autonomy package.

Edge Group chair Faisal Al Bannai said the investment in Milrem was also an investment in the future of Edge, which he said was ‘laser-focused on the development of such capabilities across its multiple domains'.

The UGV maker will remain headquartered in Tallinn and continue to operate out of its offices in Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Edge will have majority control of Milrem, while other shareholders include Krauss Maffei-Wegmann, Estonian private investors, founder and CEO Kuldar Väärsi and company employees.

Väärsi said: ‘Milrem Robotics carried out an intensive investment round aimed at finding ways to support further expansion, and Edge Group, which comprises 20 different state-of-the-art technology and defence entities across multiple domains, offered the best opportunity for us to realise our ambitions of further international growth, in terms of footprint, and the development of our industry-leading solutions.’

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us