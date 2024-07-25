To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift

How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift

25th July 2024 - 17:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Naval Special Warfare members perform a high-altitude low-opening jump during the 2022 Arctic Edge Exercise. (Photo: US Navy)

The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.

Growing Chinese and Russian interest and presence in the Arctic has been pushing the US towards putting greater emphasis on the area. Aiming to protect its High North territory, the Pentagon released its 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy this week outlining courses of action to improve its cold-weather inventory.

The paper stated the Department of Defense (DoD) should “review existing equipment and infrastructure and develop options to sustain a monitor-and-respond approach”.

From that perspective, the department intends to enhance its C5ISR, early warning, tracking, sensing, forecasting and information-sharing capabilities, access cutting-edge technologies for extremely harsh environments and modernise its infrastructure

