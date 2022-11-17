Sweden contracts BAE to develop new CV90 variants

BAE Systems is launching two new variants of the CV90 to support Swedish Army requirements, the Forward Maintenance vehicle and the Combat Engineer vehicle.

The contract is valued at $90 million and is being added to the Swedish CV90 RENO upgrade programme. The two new variants are scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2027.

The Forward Maintenance vehicle will provide critical frontline support, repair and recovery for other vehicles, ensuring improved total availability. The Combat Engineer meanwhile will improve the ability to carry out route clearance and deny enemy forces mission-critical mobility.

According to BAE, there are around 1,300 CV90s in service with seven countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Interest in the platform continues to grow as both Slovakia and the Czech Republic recently selected the CV90 to replace their legacy IFVs.

Shephard Defence Insight highlights that recent milestones in the continued development of the platform include the successful firing of a Rafael Spike LR missile in 2019, the unveiling of BAE’s new D-series turret in 2021 and the launch of the CV90 Mk IV in 2018.