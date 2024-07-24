UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears
The UK has ordered more Martlet Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) for use with Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopters and British Army Stormer vehicles under a £176 million (US$231 million) contract.
The order is designed to replenish stocks after the donation of missiles to Ukraine and use by British forces for training. It follows a £69 million contract for long-lead items and deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.
UK minister of state for defence procurement and industry Maria Eagle announced the order for an undisclosed number of missiles at the Farnborough International Airshow.
Earlier in the week, while visiting
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
-
European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
-
Boeing to upgrade software for KC-46A tanker
The KC-46A upgrades will improve the platform’s mission readiness, performance in challenged airspace and rapid deployment capabilities.