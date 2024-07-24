To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears

24th July 2024 - 15:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

The Martlet LMM is used with UK Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters. (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.

The UK has ordered more Martlet Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) for use with Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopters and British Army Stormer vehicles under a £176 million (US$231 million) contract.

The order is designed to replenish stocks after the donation of missiles to Ukraine and use by British forces for training. It follows a £69 million contract for long-lead items and deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

UK minister of state for defence procurement and industry Maria Eagle announced the order for an undisclosed number of missiles at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Earlier in the week, while visiting

