MBDA announces new VSHORAD system at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

MBDA, an integrated defence company combining the expertise of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, has unveiled a new Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPADS) at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024.

The Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) is a supersonic interceptor system, with an integrated seeker and image processing capabilities.

The company developed the system for the Italian army, but expects to attract significant export custom for it, too. To that end, MBDA has made the system entirely compliant with NATO standards. It will also be integrated into the company’s flagship Sky Warden system, designed to counter uncrewed aerial systems like attack drones.

The Italian Army’s requirements were for a system to specialise in targeting fighters, helicopters and small drones, which are now evading destruction by larger anti-aircraft systems.

In an era of increasingly modular defence technology, the VSHORAD can by fitted to both existing vehicles and those developed in the future with automated turrets. It can also be used as a MANPADS by paratroopers and amphibious forces, or mounted on military vehicles.

This year at Farnborough, many defence companies are pointing to the gaps in air defence being exploited by smaller, faster drones. That trend shows no likelihood of slowing down any time soon – market analysts forecast a compound annual growth rate of 8.19% in MANPADS technology between 2024–30, as drone makers and anti-drone technologists pursue an ongoing arms race.

The trend is also being driven by rising geopolitical instability, initially begun by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but now breaking out in many areas of the world where borders are either disputed, or divide nations with radically opposed political systems.

Increasingly, defence companies are looking to plug gaps in larger air defence networks through the deployment of smaller MANPADS that can target smaller, faster, more agile air attack craft, particularly drones.

