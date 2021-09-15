DSEI 2021: Lacroix, Energetics and Ploughshare recognised by Dstl for new 40mm breacher grenade

ETL's Peter Jemmett (right) and Ploughshare's Gordon Scott pictured with the 40mm breaching grenade. (Photo: Lacroix Defence)

Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.

Energetics Technology Ltd (ETL), a UK subsidiary of Etienne Lacroix Group, Lacroix Defense and Ploughshare Innovations received awards at DSEI 2021 from the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) for their work on a new 40mm door-breaching round.

Presenting the awards, DSTL CTO Prof Andy Bell described the grenade as 'filling a gap in the market in terms of efficacy and safety'.

The new 40mm grenade utilises UK government-developed breaching technology which has been licensed to ETL and Ploughshare, in an agreement that will improve operations of the explosive entry method and operator safety.

The stand-off breaching grenade is designed for use by special operations teams and counter-terrorism units in scenarios where it is necessary to break through locked doors to gain access to a building or room.

Speaking to Shephard, ETL MD Peter Jemmett described the round as an 'additional tool for entering buildings with a known threat inside'. He added that it was designed to minimise risks to personnel and cause as little damage as possible to a structure beyond the breaching effect.

The grenade design focuses blast overpressure towards the target to deform the door structure, as opposed to conventional impact detonation methods.

Jemmett further noted that the 280g 40x51mm grenade was fully compatible with standard 40x46mm launchers and was accurate out to ranges of 40m, and can be safely used at 12-15m.

The grenade is currently undergoing trials with operators in its intended specialist user community and is ready for manufacture.