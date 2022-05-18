To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GM Defense introduces a new variant to its ISV family

18th May 2022 - 09:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The cargo box on the newest ISV variant can carry weaponry, materials and/or supplies. (Photo: GM Defence)

The Expeditionary Logistics and Mission Support Concept Vehicle is a four-passenger platform with a cargo box. Similar to the traditional nine-troop carrier, it is light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

GM Defense (GMD) introduced a new variant to its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) family at the LANPAC Symposium & Exposition 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Expeditionary Logistics and Mission Support Concept Vehicle is a four-passenger platform with a cargo box to carry weaponry, materials and/or supplies.

Similar to the ISV-9, which is the traditional US Army nine-troop carrier, the new ISV version is light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

The latest ISV variant supports logistics efforts to bring material, ammunition and mission systems into the frontline and

