Farnborough 2022: Raytheon UK to establish laser integration centre in Scotland

Raytheon UK announced during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July that it will open its first Advanced Laser Integration Centre (ALIC) in 2023 in Livingston, Scotland.

The company said that the project builds on multiple contracts, and the ALIC will also meet C-UAS demands and build directed-energy capabilities for the UK. The centre will focus on the testing, fielding and maintenance of defensive high-energy laser (HEL) weapons.

ALIC will also support existing C-UAS programmes and will help Raytheon UK to scale up the quantity of fielded systems such as the Coyote Block 2+, the High Energy Laser C-UAS system or the Directed Energy Manoeuvre-Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD).

Raytheon Technologies has licenses to export various configurations of its HEL technology in the UK, Europe and around the world.

Michael Hofle, senior director of HEL at Raytheon, said on 19 July during a press briefing: ‘We’ve all seen that asymmetric threats like drones, rockets, artillery and mortars are a serious problem, and demand is spiking for cost-effective lasers to defeat them.

‘Standing up an advanced integration facility in the UK reflects the maturity of our technology and our commitment to deliver the HEL systems our customers need to defend the skies.’

The commitment to ALIC is a continuation of Raytheon's directed-energy efforts in the UK. Last year, the company was awarded a demonstrator contract to provide and install a high-energy laser weapon system on the MoD’s Wolfhound land vehicle.

John Gallagher, MD of weapons and sensors at Raytheon UK, said it is only sensible to establish a regional laser integration centre in the UK as he believes high-energy lasers could account for up to 30% of future air defence infrastructure.

ALIC 'will ensure that the technology continues to be brought out of the lab and into the operational field’, Gallagher added.