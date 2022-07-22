News and views from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (podcast)
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discusses the major news from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow with air editor Tim Martin, senior naval reporter Harry Lye, and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann.
Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.
We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.
More from Farnborough Airshow 2022 News (FIA 2022)
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon moves in on NORSS to strengthen UK military space capabilities
The pending acquisition of NORSS will help Raytheon UK to deliver defence space goals for the MoD.
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon UK to establish laser integration centre in Scotland
The Livingston centre will support British directed energy capabilities and will allow Raytheon UK to scale up production of its existing C-UAS systems.
-
Farnborough 2022: Aeralis and Ascent to partner on future flying training systems
UK companies Aeralis and Ascent Flight Training will explore future flying training systems for the domestic and export markets under a new agreement announced at the Farnborough International Airshow.
-
Farnborough 2022: Stirling Dynamics to supply F-35 sim stick and throttle
The company will begin the production of F-35 sim parts immediately and plans to deliver within six months.