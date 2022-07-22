News and views from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (podcast)

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discusses the major news from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow with air editor Tim Martin, senior naval reporter Harry Lye, and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.