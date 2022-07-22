To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

News and views from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (podcast)

22nd July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Shephard Media news team report from the sidelines of the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discusses the major news from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow with air editor Tim Martin, senior naval reporter Harry Lye, and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

